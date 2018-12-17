EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

BATE to play with Arsenal in round of 32 in Europa League

In February, the champions of Belarus will compete with one of the best clubs in the world - London Arsenal. The teams have already met in the group stage of the last Europa League draw.

BATE could not score points then. The British are performing confidently this season. The first game between the best team of Belarus and the London Arsenal will be held on February 14 in Borisov!

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All