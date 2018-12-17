3.39 RUB
BATE to play with Arsenal in round of 32 in Europa League
In February, the champions of Belarus will compete with one of the best clubs in the world - London Arsenal. The teams have already met in the group stage of the last Europa League draw.
BATE could not score points then. The British are performing confidently this season. The first game between the best team of Belarus and the London Arsenal will be held on February 14 in Borisov!
