Kayakers and canoeists are hope of Belarusian team at Olympic Games

Our rowers have never returned without medals from any major international events. This team will be the hope of the Belarusian team at the Olympic Games. A special project of the TV News Agency "Tokyo Express" is now dedicated to canoeing. Kayakers and canoeists live by Japanese time to quickly adapt and acclimatize to the Land of the Rising Sun.

