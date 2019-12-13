3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Kayakers and canoeists are hope of Belarusian team at Olympic Games
Our rowers have never returned without medals from any major international events. This team will be the hope of the Belarusian team at the Olympic Games. A special project of the TV News Agency "Tokyo Express" is now dedicated to canoeing. Kayakers and canoeists live by Japanese time to quickly adapt and acclimatize to the Land of the Rising Sun.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All