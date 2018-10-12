EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus-5 to broadcast Nations League match Belarus-Luxembourg live at 21.45

If the national team of Belarus wins the League D of the UEFA Nations League, our players will be able to get to the European Championship 2020. The third match of six with the national team of Luxembourg will be played today.

The Belarusians will play against Luxembourg at Dinamo Stadium.

The channel Belarus-5 will broadcast the match against Luxembourg live at 21.45.

