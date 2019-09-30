PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarus 5 to broadcast starting match of Aryna Sabalenka at one of main autumn WTA tournaments

Belarus 5 will broadcast live the starting match of Aryna Sabalenka at one of the main autumn WTA tournaments on October 1. Her rival at the competition in Beijing is Russian Daria Kasatkina. The beginning of the game is at 8 am Belarusian time.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All