Belarus-5 broadcasts 4th stage of Biathlon World Cup in Oberhof

The fourth in the season stage of the Biathlon World Cup is held in Oberhof. The live broadcast of the race is held by the TV channel Belarus-5. Irina Krivko and Dinara Alimbekova, as well as Irina Kruchinkina, Anna Sola and Daria Yurkevich participate in the women's sprint race for 7.5 kilometers. By this minute, Krivko has already finished, she was accurate at the shooting range, Dinara Alimbekova hit all the targets as well.