PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarus takes 1st medal at European Athletics Championships in Berlin

Dmitry Dyubin showed the third time in athletic walking for 50 kilometers: 3 hours, 47 minutes, 59 seconds. For the Belarusians this is a personal record!

The final in hammer throwing begins in the evening at 19:45. Ivan Tikhon and Pavel Boreisha will compete there. Live broadcast will be held by Belarus 5.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All