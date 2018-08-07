3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Belarus takes 1st medal at European Athletics Championships in Berlin
Dmitry Dyubin showed the third time in athletic walking for 50 kilometers: 3 hours, 47 minutes, 59 seconds. For the Belarusians this is a personal record!
The final in hammer throwing begins in the evening at 19:45. Ivan Tikhon and Pavel Boreisha will compete there. Live broadcast will be held by Belarus 5.
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
