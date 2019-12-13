3.39 RUB
Belarus ready to host 2021 World Ice Hockey Championship and ensure safety of participants and fans
At the meeting, the head of the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation spoke about the ticket program, which was developed for the fans: each Belarusian will be able to purchase tickets for the Championship matches at reduced prices. According to Baskov, our federation is in contact with the International Ice Hockey Federation, which has created a group of experts to assess the situation. A report on its work is expected in the near future. Baskov himself reacted emotionally to the call for a boycott of the forum.
As a reminder, Belarus and Latvia received the right to host the World Championship in May 2021. Moreover, its main matches are planned at the Minsk-Arena.
