Belarus ready to expand cooperation with IOC

Belarus is ready to expand cooperation with the International Olympic Committee - this was stated by First Vice President of the NOC of Belarus Viktor Lukashenko at a meeting with IOC Head Thomas Bach in Switzerland. Both leaders had already communicated earlier at the 2 European Games in Minsk and at the General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees in Poland. Thomas Bach pointed to the high level of the European Games in our country, as well as the great attention paid to sports.



