Belarus presents photo exhibition To Be the Champion: The Story of Great Victories at UN headquarters in New York

The campaign for the international promotion of the European Games-2019 has been launched.

Belarus presented its sporting opportunities and achievements in New York. A photo exhibition To Be the Champion: The Story of Great Victories has been opened at the headquarters of the United Nations. The exposition was presented by the head of the foreign ministry of our country. In his speech, Vladimir Makei emphasized the role of sport and the Olympic movement in promoting sustainable development, peace and solidarity among nations, and also called for the need to observe fair refereeing and fair play in sports.

