Belarus withdraws from Enlarged Partial Agreement on Sport

Belarus is withdrawing from the Enlarged Partial Agreement on Sport established by the Resolution of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in 2007. This is stipulated in the decree № 377, which was signed by the head of state Alexander Lukashenko, informed the press service of the President.



The decision to withdraw from the EPAS was due to the fact that the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has suspended the participation of Belarus in all partial agreements of the Council of Europe for political reasons since 17 March 2022. In addition, there has been no practical benefit from participation in the EPAS for the Belarusian side over the past few years.



The enlarged partial agreement on sport provides for the coordination of efforts of the states to promote "the development of sports for all". Most of the Council of Europe member states are parties to these arrangements, as well as states outside this European structure.



In July of this year, Russia decided to withdraw from a number of expanded partial and partial agreements of the Council of Europe including EPAS.



