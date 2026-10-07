Belarusian Footballers Defeat Finland and Move Up to Second Place in UEFA Nations League

The Belarus national football team defeated Finland in a crucial Nations League match. Budapest hosted the Matchday 4 fixture, which was nominally a home game for the Belarusian side. The White Wings opened the scoring just 14 seconds into the match thanks to Artem Shumansky; it was the fastest goal ever scored by the national team. That goal proved to be the only one of the match.

As a result, Belarus moved up to second place in the group, level on seven points with Finland but ahead of them thanks to the head-to-head victory. Albania took the lead in the group with nine points following their 2–1 win over San Marino the previous day.

The tournament's final matches will take place in November. Belarus will play away against San Marino on the 12th, followed by a decisive clash against Albania on the 15th. As a reminder, only the group winner secures direct promotion to League B.