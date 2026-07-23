Belarus is ready to return to the IIHF family. Senator Dmitry Baskov, in an exclusive interview with First Information Channel noted that the players (like all our athletes) suffered from the actions of global officials and politically motivated sanctions. However, it is encouraging that a thaw is gradually returning to the sport.

Recently, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) followed the IOC's new recommendations to allow Belarusians to compete in all tournaments under national symbols without any additional checks. Zurich, Switzerland, has so far welcomed its U-18 men's team back under its auspices. The women's junior and national teams will also make their debut. Regarding the admission of the country's main team, we await a decision from the IIHF Congress in the fall.

"Due to inexplicable and unacceptable sanctions, our youth has already missed out on many opportunities. The junior national team, as well as two women's teams, are returning to the international arena. As for the national team, we still hope that after the initial steps toward returning to the IIHF hockey family, we will see the national team demonstrate its level," Dmitry Baskov, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus has noted.

New head coach of Dinamo Minsk Sergei Brylin will combine his duties with a similar position with the Belarusian national team. The Russian coach (who won three Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils) has a three-year contract with the Zubry.