Belarus' Egor Shramkov wins two medals at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Egor Shramkov from Belarus has won two medals at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. The Belarusian athlete was nominated on the vault and floor exercise and made it to the podium both times. The Mogilev athlete won silver on the vault. On the floor exercise he got bronze, although his qualification ranking was the best. It should be noted that after the successful continental championship in 2013, Belarusian gymnasts have not won any medals at European championships.