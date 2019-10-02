PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusian Victor Goncharenko becomes best coach in Russian Championship

Viktor Goncharenko, the head coach of CSKA Moscow, became number one in the Russian Premier League in September. This is what the League's official Twitter microblog says. CSKA players under Goncharenko last month did not lose a single match. Fans and experts unanimously voted for the Belarusian specialist.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All