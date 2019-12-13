3.39 RUB
Belarusians playing in minor leagues of North America may return to Dynamo Minsk
Belarusians who play in the minor leagues of North America may return to Dynamo Minsk. We are talking about strikers Alexei Protas, Yegor Sharangovich and defender Vladislav Kolyachonok.
In early June there was information that Dynamo held talks with NHL clubs regarding their return homeland.
