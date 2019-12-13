3.42 RUB
Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich receives prestigious ITF Merit Award
The well-deserved award has reached its addressee. Aliaksandra Sasnovich received a commemorative statuette for winning the prestigious ITF award "Merits before the Game", for the brilliant performance for the national team of Belarus. Sasnovich's nomination was unanimously approved by the delegates of the International Tennis Federation Conference.Aliaksandra took part in 21 Fed Cup matches and played 38 matches for the team winning 23 times.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich is the fifth athlete in the history of Belarusian tennis to get this prestigious prize. Earlier, the award was received by Max Mirny, Natalia Zvereva, Vladimir Volchkov and Tatiana Puchek.
