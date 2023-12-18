Belarusian Alina Gornosko wins 5 medals at rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Beijing

Alina Gornosko won 5 medals of the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Heavenly Grace", which was held in Beijing. First, on Saturday, December 16, Alina took silver in the all-around, and the next day she won 4 more awards in individual events - gold in the rope exercise, silver for the ribbon and two bronzes - in the programs with hoop and clubs. In total, representatives of 19 countries took part in the competitions in Beijing.