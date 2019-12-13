Ksenia Danilovich of Belarus wins silver at judo tournament in Krasnoyarsk

Ksenia Danilovich of Belarus won a silver medal at the All-Russian Judo Tournament held in Krasnoyarsk today. In a semi-final of women's tournament in the weight category to 52 kg Danilovich confidently defeated the athlete from Mongolia, however in the final duel she lost to Russia's Darya Gribanova. Tomorrow women’s competitions will be held in the category up to 57 kg. Our country will be represented in this weight by Ulyana Minenkova. The competitive program of Wednesday's men's tournament in the category up to 73 kg will feature Belarusians Yegor Trukhan, Dmitry Minkov and Vadim Shoki. In total, more than 200 judokas from Belarus, Russia, Mongolia and Uzbekistan take part in this competition.