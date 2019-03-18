Belarusians’ rivals in prestigious tennis tournament in Miami determined

The prize fund of the tournament is 9 million dollars. Victoria Azarenka will fight Dominika Cibulkova from Slovakia. Vera Lapko is waiting for a meeting with Frenchwoman Alizé Cornet, and Aliaksandra Sasnovich is waiting for her opponent from the qualification. Aryna Sabalenka starts from the second round. Last week, her duo with Elise Mertens from Belgium became the winner of the Indian Wells doubles tournament. The first matches of the main draw in Miami will be held tomorrow. Live broadcasts will be held by Belarus 5.