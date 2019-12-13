Belarusian judoka Marina Slutskaya wins silver at Grand Slam tournament in Paris

Leader of the national judo team Marina Slutskaya in the weight category of over 78 kilograms won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris. The Belarusian won in 4 fights, but lost to Frenchwoman Romane Dicko in the final round. Our judokas need to earn points in the rating of Olympic qualifications. Dzmitry Shershan, Nikita Svirid and Marina Slutskaya have the greatest chances to get to the Games in Tokyo.