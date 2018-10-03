EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
The Belarusian team flies to Buenos Aires for the Third Youth Games

The ceremonial farewell took place in the morning in the hall of fame of the NOC. 37 youth will perform in 16 sports. Sports management does not set medal tasks for young athletes. It is important to feel the Olympic spirit.

The Summer Youth Olympic Games will be held on October 6-18. Four thousand athletes from more than two hundred countries will compete for medals. The age of participants is from 15 to 18 years old.

