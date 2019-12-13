Belarusian national team wins 4 medals in rowing in Belgrade

The country's junior rowing team returned from Belgrad, where the European Championship ended the day before. The continental forum was successful for the team. Belarusians won 4 awards: 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze. Violetta Dmitrieva won the gold medal on waters of Ada Cingalija. She excelled in female singles races. Another gold was won by Daria Pyrupaeva and Anastasia Rusak. They performed in the doubles race. Denis Klimato and Aleksandr Yaskel won bronze in the start of swing duets. The girls from the crew of the eight with the helmsman won the silver for the Belarusian team.



Sergey Khmelkov, director of the Rowing Sports Center: "I think this is a worthy result, because a lot of work has been done. Congratulating the guys, I noted that they were deprived of everything due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today I stressed that this was a step towards great starts and a great career."



Daria Vyrupaeva, winner of the Europe Junior Rowing Championship: "It was a difficult year. Due to the pandemic, the competition was postponed from May to September. And preparation took three months more. But we managed."



Anastasia Rusak, winner of the European Junior Rowing Championship: "It was difficult, but we were highly motivated."



Belarus took the 3rd place, leaving ahead only the national teams of Romania and France in the medal standings.



