Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka to fight for exit to semifinals in Doha with Iga Świątek

Aryna Sabalenka is going to fight for the exit to the semifinals of the tennis tournament in Doha with the eighth seeded Iga Świątek. Yesterday, the Belarusian outplayed Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-1 in two sets in the 1/8 finals.

