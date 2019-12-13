Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka enters semifinal of the Adelaide tournament





Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has reached the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, Australia, with a prize fund of $826 thousand, BelTA informs.

Last night the fifth racket of the world beat Czech Marketa Vondroushova (92nd world ranking) in the quarterfinals - 6-3, 7-5.

Victoria Azarenka (26) will play against Czech tennis player Linda Noskova (102).

Later on Aryna Sabalenka and another Belarusian Lidia Moarozava will play against Australian-Czech tandem Storm Sanders / Katerina Sinyakova in the semi-final of the doubles.