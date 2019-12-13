3.42 RUB
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka enters semifinal of the Adelaide tournament
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has reached the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, Australia, with a prize fund of $826 thousand, BelTA informs.
Last night the fifth racket of the world beat Czech Marketa Vondroushova (92nd world ranking) in the quarterfinals - 6-3, 7-5.
Victoria Azarenka (26) will play against Czech tennis player Linda Noskova (102).
Later on Aryna Sabalenka and another Belarusian Lidia Moarozava will play against Australian-Czech tandem Storm Sanders / Katerina Sinyakova in the semi-final of the doubles.
The competition in Adelaide will end on January 8. They are a test of their strengths before the start of the season's first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16-29.
