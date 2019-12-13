PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka enters semifinal of the Adelaide tournament


Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has reached the semifinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, Australia, with a prize fund of $826 thousand, BelTA informs.

Last night the fifth racket of the world beat Czech Marketa Vondroushova (92nd world ranking) in the quarterfinals - 6-3, 7-5.

Victoria Azarenka (26) will play against Czech tennis player Linda Noskova (102).

Later on Aryna Sabalenka and another Belarusian Lidia Moarozava will play against Australian-Czech tandem Storm Sanders / Katerina Sinyakova in the semi-final of the doubles.

The competition in Adelaide will end on January 8. They are a test of their strengths before the start of the season's first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16-29.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All