Aryna Sabalenka in final of Adelaide tournament - decisive battle to take place on January 8

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has reached the finals of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, Australia, with a prize fund of $826 thousand, BelTA informs.

In the semifinals, the fifth-ranked player outplayed Irina Bega of Romania, ranked number 34 in the world, 6-3, 6-2. The meeting lasted 1 hour and 17 minutes. On the way to the tomorrow's final Aryna Sabalenka also defeated Russian tennis player Lyudmila Samsonova (20th WTA ranking) - 7:6 (10:8), 7:6 (7:3) and the Czech Marketa Vondroushova (92) - 6:3, 7:5.