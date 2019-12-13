PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Aryna Sabalenka in final of Adelaide tournament - decisive battle to take place on January 8

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has reached the finals of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, Australia, with a prize fund of $826 thousand, BelTA informs.

In the semifinals, the fifth-ranked player outplayed Irina Bega of Romania, ranked number 34 in the world, 6-3, 6-2. The meeting lasted 1 hour and 17 minutes. On the way to the tomorrow's final Aryna Sabalenka also defeated Russian tennis player Lyudmila Samsonova (20th WTA ranking) - 7:6 (10:8), 7:6 (7:3) and the Czech Marketa Vondroushova (92) - 6:3, 7:5.

Tomorrow in the decisive battle for the main prize the Belarusian will be opposed by the winner of the match between the world's second racket Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Czech tennis player Linda Noskova (102), who defeated another Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (26) in the quarterfinals - 6:4, 6:7 (3:7), 7:6 (8:6).

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All