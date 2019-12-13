3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka reaches semifinals of the Australian Open - 2023
Good news from overseas. Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season - the Australian Open. In ¼ of the tournament the Belarusian, who ranks fifth in the world rankings, faced the 64th-ranked Croatian Donna Vekic. This is an extremely uncomfortable opponent for our athlete. Previously the girls had played six duels, and the player from Minsk had only one success. The first set in Melbourne proved to be very tense. The first set went to Sobolenko, 6:3. In the second game our Aryna took three games in a row. Of course, the Croatian Vekic tried to put up a fight. But the result of the match was 6:3, 6:2 in favor of the Belarusian.
That's how two our compatriots got to the semifinals of the Australian Open. January 26, Victoria Azarenka will play for the final with Elena Rybakina, and Aryna will be opposed by Magda Linette of Poland.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All