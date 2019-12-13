PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka reaches semifinals of the Australian Open - 2023

Good news from overseas. Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season - the Australian Open. In ¼ of the tournament the Belarusian, who ranks fifth in the world rankings, faced the 64th-ranked Croatian Donna Vekic. This is an extremely uncomfortable opponent for our athlete. Previously the girls had played six duels, and the player from Minsk had only one success. The first set in Melbourne proved to be very tense. The first set went to Sobolenko, 6:3. In the second game our Aryna took three games in a row. Of course, the Croatian Vekic tried to put up a fight. But the result of the match was 6:3, 6:2 in favor of the Belarusian.

That's how two our compatriots got to the semifinals of the Australian Open. January 26, Victoria Azarenka will play for the final with Elena Rybakina, and Aryna will be opposed by Magda Linette of Poland.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All