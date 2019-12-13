Belarus' Lidia Morozova and Belgium's Kimberly Zimmermann start with victory in doubles of WTA-500 tournament

Lidia Morozova of Belarus and Belgian tennis player Kimberly Zimmermann started with a victory in the doubles of the WTA-500 tournament in San Diego with the prize fund of 922 thousand dollars.

In the first round they defeated Angelica Moratelli and Camilla Rosatello of Italy in a three-set match - 1:6, 6:1, 10:7. In the quarterfinals, Morozova and Zimmermann will play Nicole Melicar-Martinez (USA) and Ellen Perez (Australia).