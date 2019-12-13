Belarusian tennis player V. Azarenka confidently makes it to second round of Chicago Fall Classic

At the starts of the WTA Chicago tournament with the prize fund of more than $560 million, Victoria Azarenka, the world No. 34, managed to see off the world No. 49 Zhang Shuai of China. It took the Belarusian only 61 minutes to win in two sets: 6:2, 6:1. In the duel for access to the 1/8 finals, Azarenka will fight with Hailey Baptiste.