Yulia Gotovko of Belarus reaches1/8 finals of WTA tournament in Sharm el-Sheikh
Belarusian tennis player Yulia Gotovko (181st in the world ranking) got through to the 1/8 finals of the WTA series tournament in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. In the 1/16 finals, our tennis player defeated Yafan Wang (346th in the world ranking) 6-4, 6-3. The Belarusian will compete with Elena-Teodora Cadar of Romania for the quarterfinals.
