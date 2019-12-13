PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusian trampoline jumpers win three medals at World Cup in Baku

Tokyo Olympic champion Ivan Litvinovich won gold at the first World Cup stage in Baku. Our athlete showed the best result in qualification as well. Another our athlete Andrei Builov climbed onto the second step of the podium. After that, the same guys were the best in synchronized jumps. The competitions featured about 60 trampoline jumper from 13 countries of the world.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All