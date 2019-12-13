3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Belarusian trampoline jumpers win three medals at World Cup in Baku
Tokyo Olympic champion Ivan Litvinovich won gold at the first World Cup stage in Baku. Our athlete showed the best result in qualification as well. Another our athlete Andrei Builov climbed onto the second step of the podium. After that, the same guys were the best in synchronized jumps. The competitions featured about 60 trampoline jumper from 13 countries of the world.
