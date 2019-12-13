3.42 RUB
Belarusian biathletes arrive at Russian Cup in Ufa
The Belarusian biathletes were welcomed in Ufa before the start of the final, the 9th stage of the Russian Cup. Almost all leaders of our team, as well as the nearest reserves, will compete in the capital of Bashkortostan. The mass starts are scheduled for Wednesday. Our shooting skiers will also take part in the Russian Championship, which will run from March 30 to April 3 in Tyumen.
