Belarusian biathletes return from Oslo

Belarusian biathletes are finishing their first season in the new lineup. Today the team returned fr om Oslo, wh ere the World Cup ended yesterday. At the end of the season, Irina Krivko is the best of the Belarusians in the overall World Cup standing and occupies the 15th position. Vladimir Chepelin has the best result among men with the 59th place.



In the Nations Cup, the women's team is on the 11th line, which means only four athletes instead of five will be able to participate in personal races in the next season.



This season Belarusian biathletes won 3 medals at the European home championship in Raubichi.