Belarusian Olympic champions and medalists of the 2022 Olympics to help junior athletes

Every Olympic champion and medalist will choose a specialized educational-sports institution within the seventh stage of the project "Olympic Choice" and the Presidential Sports Club will provide free financial aid.

The amount of will traditionally depend on the medal won by the athlete: 25 thousand rubles for gold, 20 thousand rubles for the second place, and 15 thousand rubles for the bronze award. The large-scale action started 10 years ago at the summer Games in London, and for five Olympic Games athletes have been supporting their junior colleagues in this way. The project also took place during the Second European Games in Minsk.