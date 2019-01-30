PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian gymnasts win 8 medals at international tournament in Los Angeles

Alina Gornosko won gold in the individual all-around and exercises with a hoop and clubs. She became the third in the exercise with a ball. Anastasia Salos won the hoop exercise and took the third place in the exercise with a ball. Ekaterina Galkina won silver with a hoop. Julia Evchik was the second in the exercises with clubs.

