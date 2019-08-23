EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian rowers to compete for medals of world championship in rowing and canoeing

We expect positive news today from the world championship in rowing and canoeing. Marina Litvinchuk and Olga Khudenko will perform in the final race at two hundred meters and Alena Nozdreva will start in the final, in canoe singles at five hundred meters. Finally, our men's K4 will perform in the final at a distance of 1000 meters. All decisive races will be held in the evening session, the live broadcast of which will begin on Belarus 5 at 16.10.

