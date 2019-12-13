3.43 RUB
Belarusian rowers win three gold medals at 62nd Grand Moscow Regatta
Belarusian athletes have won three golds in the 62nd Great Moscow Regatta in rowing. Tatiana Klimovich and Elena Furman were the best in the women's doubles competitions. In men's doubles our compatriots Nikolay Sharlap and Evgeny Zolotoy won the first place. The Belarusian crew came first in the C4 as well
In total, the tournament has brought together over a thousand athletes from seven countries around the world. The competition will end today, June 4.
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
