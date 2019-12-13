PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusian rowers win three gold medals at 62nd Grand Moscow Regatta

Belarusian athletes have won three golds in the 62nd Great Moscow Regatta in rowing. Tatiana Klimovich and Elena Furman were the best in the women's doubles competitions. In men's doubles our compatriots Nikolay Sharlap and Evgeny Zolotoy won the first place. The Belarusian crew came first in the C4 as well

In total, the tournament has brought together over a thousand athletes from seven countries around the world. The competition will end today, June 4.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All