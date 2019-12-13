PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusian ice hockey team loses to Russians in quarterfinals of World Junior Championship

The Belarusian junior ice hockey team has failed to reach the semi-finals of the World Championship. For the third time in a row, the Belarusians left the planetary forum in the first round of the play-offs, losing 5-2.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All