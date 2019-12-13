Belarusian team reach final of two relay events at European Swimming Championships

The women's four relay team of Karakovskaya, Kuleshova, Shkurday and Zmushko advanced to the finals of the European Championships in the 4 x 100 m combined relay with the seventh result. Our men's quartet, Evgeni Tsurkin, Viktor Staselovich, Ilya Shymanovich and Artem Machekin, achieved the same result. The decisive heats will close the competition programme of the European Championships.