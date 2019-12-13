3.42 RUB
Belarusian Athletics Games start today at stadium Dynamo
The leading athletes of our country will take part in field-and-track competitions at Dynamo National Olympic Stadium. There they will officially start the Belarusian Athletics Championship. Shot putters and marathon runners have already performed the day before.
The competitive season was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The preparation plans were changed, but the goals of the Belarusians remained the same. The national championship for our athletes is now the main start of the year. Being at the peak of their form, the athletes, going out onto the tracks and sectors, will try to show their maximum.
There will be three days of "classic" athletics. All our stars and world leaders will perform - Kholodovich, Nedosekov, Zhuk, German, Mironchik-Ivanova. Athletes will not only have moral motivation. The prize fund of the championship is 40 thousand rubles plus bonuses. The organizers will not forget about the fans either. There are many activities prepared for the audience. For example, family and corporate races.
The cost of tickets for the entire competition day is completely symbolic - 2 rubles. Decathletes will be the first to start at 16:50. The 100-meter sprint will open the Friday competition program. The TV channels Belarus 5 and Belarus 5. Internet will begin live broadcasting from Dynamo stadium at 17:50.
