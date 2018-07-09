3.42 RUB
Belarusian athletes under 18 return home with excellent result
Belarusian athletes under the age of 18 have returned to their homeland with an excellent result after performing at the European Championship in Hungary.
Our athletes took 4 gold awards: Anna Zubkova won in race walking for 5 kilometers, Alexei Alexandrovich and Elizaveta Dorts - in the shot put, Alexander Konshin - in javelin throw. The bronze medal in pole vaulting was won by Kristina Koncevenko. Tomorrow there will be a new athletic competition. From 10 to 15 July, the World Cup among athletes under 20 years will be held in Finland. The Belarusian national team will be represented on the planetary championship by 12 athletes.
In all, about 1 400 people from 150 countries will come to Finland.
