Belarusian track and field athletes Savin and Graborenko win at BRICS Games
Belarusian track and field athletes Dmitry Savin and Elvira Graborenko became winners at the BRICS Games in Kazan, BELTA reports.
Dmitri Savin celebrated success in the 800 m distance. In the first final race our athlete showed a time of 1:48.50 and seized the lead. Savin's main competitor Konstantin Kholmogorov from Russia ran in the second race, already knowing the result of the Belarusian. This fact did not help the Russian - Kholmogorov lost 0.62 sec to the representative of Belarus.
A few minutes later, Elvira Graborenko became the champion of the BRICS Games in the 100-meter hurdles. The Belarusian ran the distance in 12.82 seconds, beating Russia's Viktoria Pogrebnyak, who came second, by 0.32 seconds. Another our athlete Svetlana Parakhonko won the bronze medal, her teammate Ruslana Romanovskaya took the fourth place.
