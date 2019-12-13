3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian swimmers in neutral status participate in World Aquatics Championships in Doha
The 2024 World Aquatics Championships continue in Doha, capital of Qatar, with Belarusian athletes taking part in the event in a neutral status, BelTA reports.
In the morning program of the first day of the swimming competition in the 50-meter pool there were preliminary events in eight types of the program, in two of them the representatives of our team took part. In men's 100-meter breaststroke Ilya Shimanovich took the fourth place in his qualifying start and made it to the semifinals with the ninth overall time. In the women's 100m butterfly, Anastasia Kuleshova was sixth in her preliminary heat and qualified for the next stage with a 12th place result. Semifinals with Shimanovich and Kuleshova will be held tonight. Two more of our athletes - Anastasia Shkurdai and Alina Zmushko - will start at the tournament tomorrow.
Representatives of synchronized swimming, diving and open water swimming have already finished their performances at the main start of the season, while water polo players are still fighting for awards, and the competitions in high-diving will start on Tuesday. The Belarusian delegation already has one medal at the World Cup-2024: synchronized swimmer Vasilina Khandoshka won bronze in the free program among soloists. The tournament in Qatar will last until February 18.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All