Belarusian swimmers in neutral status participate in World Aquatics Championships in Doha

In the morning program of the first day of the swimming competition in the 50-meter pool there were preliminary events in eight types of the program, in two of them the representatives of our team took part. In men's 100-meter breaststroke Ilya Shimanovich took the fourth place in his qualifying start and made it to the semifinals with the ninth overall time. In the women's 100m butterfly, Anastasia Kuleshova was sixth in her preliminary heat and qualified for the next stage with a 12th place result. Semifinals with Shimanovich and Kuleshova will be held tonight. Two more of our athletes - Anastasia Shkurdai and Alina Zmushko - will start at the tournament tomorrow.