Belarusian swimmers return from tournament in Budapest

This year Hungary hosted not only the club competition, but also the sports show of the International Swimming League. Our country was represented by 4 athletes. Ilya Shimanovich and Anastasia Shkurday performed the most successfully. They took the second place in the Energy Standard club.

Our swimmers managed to update 11 national records. Shkurday hit the youth world record in the 100-meter butterfly stroke, and Shimanovich twice beat his own European achievement in the 100-meter breaststroke. In Budapest, swimmers competed in the short course.

