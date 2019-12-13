3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian strongmen Vyacheslav Khoroneko and Sergey Zaslavsky set world recоrd
The famous weightlifter Vyacheslav Khoroneko once again rewrites the history of world achievements. This time he managed to lift a 24-kilogram apparatus with left and right hsnd alternately 180 times during169 seconds. Sergey Zaslavsky managed to lift two 24 kg kettlebells 20 times for half a minute doing it sitting up, which is much mor e difficult. And this is also a new world record.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All