Belarusian strongmen Vyacheslav Khoroneko and Sergey Zaslavsky set world recоrd

The famous weightlifter Vyacheslav Khoroneko once again rewrites the history of world achievements. This time he managed to lift a 24-kilogram apparatus with left and right hsnd alternately 180 times during169 seconds. Sergey Zaslavsky managed to lift two 24 kg kettlebells 20 times for half a minute doing it sitting up, which is much mor e difficult. And this is also a new world record.