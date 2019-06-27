3.39 RUB
11 sets of medals played out on rowing canal in Zaslavl
Today 11 sets of medals are played out on the rowing canal in Zaslavl. Four award ceremonies have already taken place in the morning. And we have medals, including gold! The first to start today was Olga Khudenko in K1 500. Olga loves this distance. Two years ago became a world champion. Today, at the II European Games, she is again the first. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko greeted Olga Khudenko with a gold medal.
Olga Klimova and Nadezhda Makarchenko entered C2, 500 meters distance. Our young tandem finished the second.
Well, then there was the race, which everyone was waiting for. Our women's K4. Those same girls who took the bronze of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Olga Khudenko, Marina Litvinchuk, Nadezhda Popok, Margarita Makhneva. They have second place!
7 more races will take place today. And everywhere Belarusians claim for medals. The broadcast will be conducted by the channel Belarus 5. We follow the development of events. We are waiting for victories of Belarusians!
