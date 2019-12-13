EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian athletes win two gold medals at international swimming tournament in Hungary

Two gold medals were won by Belarusian athletes at World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023, which started the day before in Hungary.

Anastasia Shkurdai won first place in the 200-meter backstroke. Also, Anastasia Kuleshova showed the best result of 58.50 seconds in the 100 meters butterfly. The competitions will continue today.

The championship is a qualifying event for the Olympic Games and the World Championships.

