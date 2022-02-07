3.85 BYN
2.77 BYN
3.23 BYN
Belarusian athletes to compete in biathlon and speed skating at the Winter Olympics on February 7
The Olympic competitions in speed skating for 1500 meters will start at 11:30 featuring Belarusians Marina Zuyeva and Ekaterina Sloyeva. And at noon all the attention will be drawn to the Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou: Dzinara Alimbekoava, Hanna Sola, Irina Leshchenko and Elena Kruchinkina will perform in the individual race. Watch live broadcasts on TV channels Belarus 2 and Belarus 5, respectively.