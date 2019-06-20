Best Belarusian athletes at 2nd II European Games to take part in project "Olympic Way"

The best Belarusian at the Second European Games will be able to help sports schools, teams and athletes within the framework of the project “Olympic Way”. Such an opportunity will be given to the champions and winners of games in Olympic sports, as well as those who will be able to set a personal record or show the best result in their careers.



These athletes will be able to choose an educational and sports institution, where the Presidential Sports Club will send free financial assistance to strengthen the material and technical base. Similar actions of the Presidential sports club were held starting from the Olympics in London. Assistance was provided to 25 sports institutions for a total amount of about 240 thousand dollars. The Presidential Sports Club is implementing this project with the support of the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Sport and Tourism and the Directorate of the 2nd European Games.