Our athletes in Tokyo show commitment and assiduousness: 2 medals to national team
Our athletes in Tokyo demonstrate commitment and assiduousness. Today we have got two Olympic medals and both in wrestling. Freestyle wrestler Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau won a silver medal in the weight category of up to 74 kg.
In Tokyo, you had to take on exceptionally strong rivals, but you faced them with confidence. You showed excellent physique and determination to win in the final bout as well. I have no doubts that many more victories and brilliant performances are still ahead of you.
Vanesa Kaladzinskaya was competing for the bronze medal, and performed well. This is the highest achievement in the career of the athlete, a two-time world and European champion.
In a tough competition you managed to conquer this high podium. Your performance is an undoubted success, and your brilliant victory in the fight for the bronze is a vivid evidence of your talent. Special thanks to the coaches and the entire national freestyle wrestling team. You have carried the flag of the Republic of Belarus high at the main sports forum of the planet. Thank you for your hard work, endurance and the worthy result.
Olympic Games 2020: results of the day
Alexander Gushtyn (under 97 kg) lost in 1.8 finals to his opponent from Cuba.
In Women's Pentathlon our Anastasia Prokopenko occupied the final 8th place, Olga Silkina was 18th.
In the rowing channel two quartets (women's and men's kayak quadruplets) reached the 500m semi-finals. The women's canoe two in the 500 meters is also in the semifinals.
Rhythmic gymnastics competitions started in Japan. According to the results of the individual all-around qualification our Alina Gornosko is the 4th, Anastasia Salos is the 5th. Dina Averina from Russia is in the lead.
And tomorrow we will support our gymnasts, rowers, athletes and pentathletes.
In the meantime, a real boom is observed in the places of sale of official merchandise, even in spite of the emergency in Tokyo and the coronavirus restrictions. Local residents believe that by buying souvenirs they can join the Olympic movement and feel themselves inside the Olympics, even if they are forbidden to do so by the local authorities.
