Belarusian tennis players at prestigious WTA tournament in Miami

Belinda Bencic is the next opponent for Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the prestigious tennis tournament in Miami, the rivals will appear on the court tomorrow. In the 1/16 finals the Belarusian defeated Irina-Camelia Begu.

The former world's first tennis player Victoria Azarenka will also try to reach the 1/8 finals on March 27 at about 20:00, when she will fight with the 279th tennis player of the world, Linda Fruchvirtova, 16, from the Czech Republic. You can watch the live broadcast of this game on Belarus 5 Internet at 21:40.

Aryna Sabalenka won the first round of the doubles - in a duet with Paula Badosa, the Belarusian-Spanish duo was stronger than Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) 6:3, 6:4.

